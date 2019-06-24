Lisa Marie Presley’s Marriage to Michael Jackson: Everything to Know

Lisa Marie Presley’s marriage to Michael Jackson lasted less than two years, but it had a huge impact on her life.

While her time with Jackson in a romantic capacity was short-lived, it is something that she has gone on to speak about for years since.

In 2016, Huffpost reported on a resurfaced interview that Presley did with Oprah, wherein she spoke about the highs and lows of their marriage.

Previous Marriage

Before marrying Jackson, Presley was married to musician Danny Keough.

The couple wed on Oct. 3, 1988, and had two children: Danielle Riley Keough — born May 29, 1989 — and Benjamin Storm Keough — born October 21, 1992.

On May 6, 1994, Presley divorced Keough by going to the Dominican Republic and having it fast-tracked.

Child Molestation Accusations

At the same time that Presley’s marriage was coming to an end, Jackson was facing a difficult time as well.

In 1993 he was accused of child molestation for the first time, which led to him abusing drugs as a coping method for the stress.

Presley and Jackson had stuck up an adult friendship in the early ’90s resulting in Jackson leaning on her heavily during the time he was fighting the accusations and substance abuse.

“I believed he didn’t do anything wrong, and that he was wrongly accused and, yes, I started falling for him. I wanted to save him. I felt that I could do it,” Presley once said of that time in their lives.

Private Ceremony

Just 20 days after divorcing Keough, Presley married Jackson in a very small and private ceremony.

The two had first met in the mid-’70s when Presley attended one of Jackson’s concerts.

They married in May of 1994, after Jackson settled his child molestation case out of court.

The case was later formally closed in September of the same year.

Sleeping Trouble

During her conversation with Oprah, Presley revealed that Jackson suffered from sleeping trouble during their marriage.

“He was like a little gnome. I used to tell him he was like a gnome running around the room, because it was hard for me to sleep,” she shared.

“A lot of times I couldn’t sleep, either, if he wasn’t sleeping,” Presley continued. “I’d just hear him piddling, and, you know, it was a bit endearing. I didn’t mind it, but he did have a hard time sleeping, yes.”

“Nurturer and Caretaker”

Presley also address the allegations that she only married Jackson to further her own career, telling Oprah those claims were “absolute B.S.”

She went on to explain that her role with Jackson was more often a nurturing one, and that she liked it that way.

“I’ve never been comfortable being front and center, honestly,” she stated. “Don’t like attention on me. Loved being next to him and taking care of him. I was on such a high doing that … that it was a very profound time in my life.”

Why It Ended

Ultimately, the couple could not make their relationship work, with Presley filing for divorce in January 1996, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

While speaking to Oprah, Presley explained that Jackson was still addicted to drugs and surrounding himself with people she referred to as “vampires” and “sycophants.”

“The one thing that correlates with Michael and with my father on this subject is that they had the luxury of creating whatever reality around them they wanted to create,” Presley explained, comparing Jackson ro her father, Elvis Presley.

“They could have the kinds of people who were going to go with their program or not go with their program,” she added. “If they weren’t, then they could be disposed of.”

Attempts to Reconcile

After their marriage ended, Presley says that she and Jackson tried to reconcile.

In fact, she says they spent the next “four years” attempting to find a way to make things work between them, with Presley revealing that during that time she still traveled “all over the world with him for years.”

Finally, Presley decided that she “had to push it away” because she “wasn’t moving forward with myself.”

Later Relationships

After splitting with Jackson, Presley went on to have a few other high-profile relationships.

By the year 2000 she was engaged to be married to Hawaiian rocker John Oszajca.

In August 2002 she married actor Nicolas Cage, but he filed for divorce just a few months later. Their divorce was finalized in 2004.

Presley’s most recent marriage was to musician/producer Michael Lockwood. The couple married in 2006 and eventually welcomed twin girls together in 2008.

However, in 2016, Presley filed for divorce from Lockwood, claiming that he was in possession of child pornography on his personal computer.