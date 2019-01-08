‘Law & Order: SVU’ Creator Dick Wolf Separates From Third Wife

Law & Order franchise creator Dick Wolf separated from his third wife, Noelle Wolf, according to legal documents filed last month.

On Monday, TMZ reported that Wolf, 72, filed for legal separation on Dec. 3, but did not file for divorce. Instead, the legal separation will split his assets from hers. His attorneys, Joe Kibre and Jacqueline Misho, also claimed there is a pre-nuptial agreement.

Noelle, who is represented by attorney Laura Wasser, also filed for legal separation on her own on Jan. 4. She asked for spousal support in her filing and is not contesting the prenup. However, the prenup will not affect child support.

According to Radar Online, Noelle listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for divorce.

Wolf and Noelle were married for 12 years and have two children, ages 8 and 11. Since the couple married in 2006, Wolf created another massively successful franchise for NBC, the Chicago shows.

It is not clear why Wolf chose not to file for divorce. Kibre told TMZ, “The lawyers for the parties are in the process of negotiations.”

Sources told TMZ Wolf earns between $10 million and $15 million a month, thanks to all the shows with his name on them.

In addition to Law & Order: SVU (now in its 20th season on NBC) and the Chicago franchise, he is also the creator of CBS’ freshman series FBI. Many of his other shows, including the original Law & Order and Law & Order: Criminal Intent, remain in heavy rotation on other networks in syndication. Wolf has also earned two Emmys and the lifetime achievement award from the Producers Guild of America.

Wolf is also developing a reboot of his 1994 police drama New York Undercover for ABC. According to Deadline, ABC put in a pilot production commitment for the project, which will be written by Hand of God creator Ben Watkins.

Wolf was previously married to Susan Scranton from 1970 to 1983 and Christine Malburg from 1983 to 2005, and has three children from his marriage to Malburg.

Wolf’s divorce from Malburg lasted more than 12 years before it was finalized. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the couple split in 2003 after Malburg heard about Wolf’s negotiations with NBC for a new contract. The two reached a settlement agreement, where Malburg received $17.5 million, annual spousal support and more. However, Malburg claimed she did not know about Wolf’s upcoming new NBC contract when she reached the deal and began legal proceedings. She accused her former business managers of hiding millions from her during settlement talks.

