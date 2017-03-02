Kym Johnson Reveals the Reason She Returned to ‘Dancing With the Stars’

(Photo: Twitter / @insidethetube)

Kym Johnson is heading back to the dance floor for season 24 of Dancing With the Stars, and the pro revealed to Entertainment Tonight that there was one major reason she decided to return.

“When they told me [my partner] was Mr. T, I was like,’You know what? How can I resist that?’” Johnson explained. “I’m coming back, and I’m so glad I’m here.”

Mr. T was also on hand for the interview and told Johnson he would be respectful of the fact that she’s married [to Shark Tank‘s Robert Herjavec].

“I told her, when I met her, I found out she was married, ‘Now, you tell your husband, I won’t hold you in a certain way. I’m gonna be respectful,’” Mr. T shared. “I’m an old-fashioned momma’s boy. I am. Can’t be vulgar. Very respectable … I’m a tough guy, but I’m a gentle guy.”

Johnson joked that her husband was prepared to get physical if necessary.

“Robert’s like, ‘Oh, you’ve got Mr. T. I hope I don’t have to come and kick his a**,’” she said.

“He had me shakin’, yes!” Mr. T chimed in. ‘Cause I thought he was gonna get the other guys from Shark Tank on me. You know, yeah, oh boy!

The pro clarified that Herjavec can’t wait to watch her tear up the floor.

“He’s so excited,” she said. “He’s gonna be our No. 1 fan.”

Dancing With the Stars premieres Mar. 20 on ABC.

