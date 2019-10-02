Kylie Jenner Fans Say She’s ‘Disrespectful’ for Dress She Wore During Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s Wedding

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin tied the knot for a second time on Monday, this time doing it in front of about 150 friends and family at a beautiful lowcountry resort in South Carolina. It was, by all accounts, a wonderful ceremony and reception, although now Kylie Jenner is causing a bit of a stir among fans. It’s not for anything she necessarily did, but for what she decided to wear to the wedding, that has some people upset. Jenner showed up in a gold foil dress that had a waist-high slit. Apparently, that outfit was too over-the-top for some fans who say she stole attention away from the bride by wearing it.

View this post on Instagram 🏆 A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on Oct 1, 2019 at 2:25pm PDT

Jenner posted photos of herself in the dress at the wedding, and people attacked her in the comments. “You don’t show up to a wedding trying to look better than the bride… just rude,” one person said. “She looks fabulous but not for a wedding,” another commented. “I would be so p—ed if my friend showed up to my wedding in a extra a— gold dress like Kylie [laugh out loud] like [what the f—],” a third angry fan wrote.

Some people are coming to Jenner’s defense, however. On her show on Wednesday, Wendy Williams stuck up for the 22-year-old billionaire. “I would wear that dress in 32 seconds if I could. She looks beautiful,” Williams said.

“Fans are thinking Kylie’s dress is too sexy and inappropriate to be a guest at the wedding. Excuse me, if you’re inviting a Kardashian-Jenner to anything you have, you have to understand how they are coming through,” she continued. “All’s I’m saying is hell yeah she upstaged the bride,’ Wendy exclaimed. ‘But you invited Kylie and Kylie’s part of a brand where sexification is always there. Kylie, you look gorge, Hailey get over it.”

For their parts, the bride and groom wore fairly tradition outfits, with Bieber sporting a white tux and Baldwin wearing a white dress. They showed off their looks in a series of Instagram posts shortly after the wedding.

The wedding was held on the Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina. PEOPLE reported that there were roughly 154 guests in total. The location is somewhere that Bieber fell in love during a previous visit. “The Montage has long been like a second home to Justin,” a source told PEOPLE. “He many times escaped to the Montage when he needed some quiet time. They both love the Palmetto Bluff Montage.”