Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Both End up in Tears During Surprise Segment on ‘Ellen’

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are tugging at heartstrings again.

During Shepard’s appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, just a day after his 44th birthday, he lamented how he disliked his birthday thanks to its inopportune timing around the holidays. He even joked that he would have to tell friends that Bell would be at his party in order to get anyone to show up.

During a segment called “Ask Dr. Dax,” the Scrubs star fielded questions from the audience about their personal lives. At one point, Bell, to whom he has been married since 2013, stands up from the audience with an important question.

“What would you recommend getting someone very special, like a spouse for their birthday? Or how would you spoil them on their birthday?” she asks.

“In the bedroom?” Shepard quips to a big laugh from the audience.

“Umm, let’s say I have ‘in the bedroom’ covered,” Bell replies with a wink, joking that she had “something in her eye.”

“No, outside the bedroom,” she says.

Shepard seizes the moment to turn sentimental, and says, “I would say please, please, please give that person love and support for 11 years, give them two beautiful baby girls, and you’re good.”

Bell, who has tears in her eyes, exclaims, “You’re crying, too!” to which Shepard replies, “You sit down, young lady. We’ve heard enough of your questions.”

DeGeneres then brings Bell down to the stage before presenting Shepard with a birthday cake. But true to form, Shepard wasn’t getting away with a purely lovely moment — a scary clown popped out from the cake to scare both Shepard and Bell.

The birthday celebrations didn’t end there, however. Bell took to Instagram to celebrate, shari two photos of the couple kissing. “Celebrating the birth of @daxshepard (the very most special day of the year!!) With the midday couple workout,” she wrote.

The two recently fended off breakup rumors following a false report that Shepard cheated on Bell years ago with Kayti Edwards, Julie Andrews’ step-granddaughter. Edwards claimed in a Daily Mail report that after a “brief” casual relationship in 2005, they rekindled their romance at a party in 2009, after Shepard had already been with Bell for about two years.

Shepard wrote on social media that the article, which also published photos of the two, was inaccurate in its reporting of the timing.

“Hey Daily Mail, that photo is 13 years old, not 9,” he wrote on Instagram, along with photos of the headline. “Also, Kayti has sold stories to tabloids about Matthew Perry, Jack Osbourne, Kid Rock, and now me. I look forward to her next one. Fingers crossed it’s about my #1, Brad Pitt :)”

Days later, Bell shared a video to her Instagram Story of her and Shepard lying in bed. “He is truly the man of my dreams,” the Good Place actress captioned the video, in which Shepard said he was planning on gettin her a cordless Dyson vacuum cleaner for Christmas. “The cordless Dyson is lit.”