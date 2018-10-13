Kim Kardashian Allegedly Knows Husband Kanye West ‘Isn’t Healthy Right Now’

Kim Kardashian is reportedly trying her hardest to be “supportive” of husband Kanye West despite his recent public rants having a negative impact on the mother-of-three.

A source for PEOPLE reports the reality star is allegedly growing “uncomfortable and unhappy with the whole situation” going on with her rapper husband.

The source close to the couple divulges that Kardashian, who shares three children with West — daughters, North, 5 and Chicago, 8 months; and son, Saint, 2½ — finds her husband “brilliant,” but the recent public rants, including his SNL monologue, have made her “upset” and “come across as someone who isn’t well.”

“It’s stressful for her. She knows he isn’t healthy right now, but it’s impossible to get across to him,” the source said of the 37-year-old beauty mogul. “All she can do is hope that he calms down mentally soon.”

The source adds that “Kim’s family thinks he needs help, but Kanye doesn’t, so it won’t happen.”

On Thursday, Kardashian’s husband met with former reality star turned president, Donald Trump in the Oval Office and stated during a lengthy, televised discussion that he was “misdiagnosed” with bipolar disorder despite revealing earlier this summer he had been taking medication to treat his condition.

In the controversial sit-down, the president and West discussed a number of hot-button topics, including his reality show, Hillary Clinton’s campaign and racism in the U.S.

After revealing that he is off his medication, the source adds that people in his inner circle have been consistently asking him to “get back on” it and that he’s “not doing well,” nor “making any sense.” However, despite the efforts, many close to the couple believe West won’t make positive changes for his well-being or family — mostly because of his relationship with Trump.

“No one close to him can tell him that he’s sounding unhinged,” said the source. “Because his answer is that the President of the United States doesn’t think so.”

While it was earlier reported that the two are leading separate lives and are “pretty much estranged,” the source adds that the entire Kardashian clan is apparently at “the end of their ropes.”

“They’re trying to help him get things where they should be, and it’s going to be that much harder now,” the source added. “It’s a sad day.”

