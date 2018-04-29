Khloe Kardashian Infuriates Family by Forgiving Tristan Thompson, Source Says

Khloe Kardashian’s family may be upset with her over the way she’s handling her boyfriend’s cheating scandal, according to some insiders.

Kardashian gave birth to her daughter on April 12, just two days after her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, was outed for apparently cheating on her. The news was heartbreaking for long-time Kardashian fans, who know that Kardashian has been through the ringer with unfaithful men before. To have it happen within hours of her going into labor only made matters worse.

Videos by PopCulture.com

However, the true heartbreak for her sisters reportedly came four days later, when Kim and Kourtney Kardashian flew to Cleveland with Kendall Jenner to visit the newborn, True Thompson. According to a report by Life & Style, when they arrived, Kardashian told her sisters that she wasn’t going to break up with Thompson. The result was an explosive family fight, according to one source, who said that the sisters were so enraged that they drew a line in the sand.

“The family has given Khloé an ultimatum: ‘It’s Tristan or us,’” the insider said. “They had a huge bust-up, where Kim accused Khloé of being a ‘love addict’ and urged her to get help. Khloé told Kim to mind her own business. But none of the family can stand to be around Tristan. Kris told him to his face that she was disgusted by his behavior.”

Thompson’s actions were hard to ignore. He was in New York City with the rest of his team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, for a game against the New York Knicks. While there, however, he was caught on video in a club cozying up to Instagram model Lani Blair. Later, the two were filmed returning to his hotel together, and early the next morning Blair was spotted leaving with what appeared to be an overnight bag.

After that, security footage from another club emerged, apparently showing Thompson hooking up with two other women in a cub in Washington, D.C. back in October. Since then, a cascade of other rumors and reports have come out.

This wouldn’t be the first time Thompson was guilty of cheating, either. He was accused of stepping out on his last girlfriend, Jordan Craig, while she was pregnant with their son, and he began dating Kardashian only four months before Craig gave birth.

Still, According to insiders, Kardashian is not prepared to be a single mother this early in the game, and she wants her daughter to have a good relationship with Thompson. A source told Life & Style that the rest of the famous family “doesn’t know what to do with Khloé,” adding, “She says she’s not ready to walk away from the whole thing, and they’re like, ‘What are you doing?’”

“She’s lonely, but she’s very stubborn. She wants the fairy-tale ending she’s always dreamed of and will do anything to get it,” the source said.