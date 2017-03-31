Kelly Ripa Shares Sweet Throwback Photos in Honor of Husband Mark Consuelos’ Birthday

Happy birthday @instasuelos ! The best father, husband, friend and regenerator a person could know!!! I love you. ❤❤❤🌴🌴🌴🎉🎉🎉💋💋💋🎂🎂🎂🍾🍾🍾 A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on Mar 30, 2017 at 8:37am PDT

Live With Kelly host, Kelly Ripa cannot stop gushing about her husband, Mark Consuelos.

In honor of her husband’s 46th birthday, the mother of three wished Consuelos a very happy birthday with an adorable carousel of photographs she shared on Instagram.

Videos by PopCulture.com

With photos from over the years that included family, friends and intimate moments, Ripa, 46, captioned the images with a heartfelt message that read, “Happy birthday [Mark]! The best father, husband, friend and regenerator a person could know!!! I love you.”

MORE: Kelly Clarkson Shares Throwback Photo of Her Glamour Shot and Big Curly Hair

Ripa and Consuelos have been married for 21 years this May. The two former daytime soap stars chose to elope and share three children, Michael, 19, Lola, 15, and Joaquin, 14.

In an interview with PEOPLE in 2013, Ripa said she loves everything about Consuelos, including his annoying habits.

“He is the person I was meant to be with forever, and I think he feels the same way,” Ripa said. “We really do have quite an allegiance to one another. No matter what, we support each other in everything we do.”

[H/T Mike Coppola / Getty]

Related:

Kelly Ripa Makes Shocking Confession About Husband Mark Consuelos on ‘Live’

Kelly Ripa’s Son Once Brought a Pretty NSFW Book to School