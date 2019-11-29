Kelly Ripa Posts Thanksgiving Throwback With Husband Mark Consuelos and Family

Kelly Ripa shared a throwback photo to mark Thanksgiving on Thursday, showing just how much her children with husband Mark Consuelos have grown since 2011. The couple are parents to Michael Joseph, 22, Lola Grace, 18, and Joaquin Antonio, 16, who are all in the photo with their parents. Consuelos shared new photos from Thanksgiving on his Instagram Story.

“A gratitude filled #tbt. Circa 2011. Happy Thanksgiving with love from the Consuelos Gang Gang,” Ripa wrote in the caption, along with five turkey emojis.

Fans reciprocated by wishing the Consulos family a Happy Thanksgiving as well.

“Happy Thanksgiving to the First Family,” Marisol Nichols, who co-stars in Riverdale with Consulos, wrote.

“Awwww!! So cute! Happy Thanksgiving!! Love you all!” actress Faith Ford wrote.

“Best gang around! Happy Thanksgiving you gorgeous people!” celebrity trainer Anna Kaiser wrote.

“Wishing y’all a Thanksgiving overflowing with peace, love and laughter,” one fan wrote.

“Happy Thanksgiving to the Consuelos family,” another wrote.

While Ripa was looking back in time, Consuelos was looking forward. The Riverdale actor took to his Instagram Story to share photos of the family’s Thanksgiving table. He also posted a photo with Ripa, including four heart emojis.

Consuelos and Ripa have been married since 1996, and have made no effort to hide their love for one another on social media and on television. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host even publicly calls her former All My Children co-star “daddy,” a nickname she defended during a conversation with a fan earlier this month.

“I love mark and jelly but it creeps me out when she calls him, ‘Daddy,’” a fan wrote to Ripa on Instagram.

“It creeps me out when you call me jelly,” Ripa replied.

In an interview with Esquire, Consulos explained that all his friends call him daddy. It dates back to an incident with Bravo’s Andy Cohen. When Consuelos was away filming, he called Cohen to ask if a particular door was locked, and Cohen sarcastically replied, “Sure, OK, daddy.”

“…That’s where it started, and it stuck. It was pre-whatever daddy represents on Riverdale. It’s hilarious. It’s totally hilarious,” Consuelos said.

Surprisingly, while the Internet loves Consuelos and Riverdale fans flock to see him, his children do not think he’s cool.

“My kids absolutely do not think I’m cool,” says Consuelos. “[My wife and I] have always been on TV or doing something in entertainment. So they really, really are so unimpressed by it.”

Riverdale Season 4 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

