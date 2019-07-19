Katy Perry Admits to ‘Emotionally’ Strengthening Relationship With Orlando Bloom Ahead of Marriage

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are reportedly planning to walk down the aisle sometime in the future, but first, they’re going to make sure their relationship is ready for that next step.

Perry opened up about the couple’s emotional preparation for their wedding during an interview with KIIS Kyle and Jackie O Show when she was asked whether she would be getting married this year, sharing a big revelation about her relationship with Bloom rather than answer the question directly.

“I think we’re doing really great, and we’re really doing the hard work laying a beautiful foundation before we start to build a monster house, metaphorically,” she said. “I was saying it, like, emotionally. It’s important for us to do the work before we go and take this really big next step. We were both married before and it’s not the same in your thirties.”

The pop star was previously married to comedian Russell Brand, and Bloom to model Miranda Kerr, with whom he shares son Flynn. The interview also saw Perry discuss her recent reconciliation with Taylor Swift, with the duo having become friends again after years of feuding.

The California native explained that her relationship with Swift began to mend after Perry sent the “ME!” singer “a literal olive branch and a note apologizing for my part in all of it” last year ahead of Swift’s Reputation Stadium Tour.

“I just thought, you know, she was about to embark on something new and big and needed the support,” Perry said. “I realized how much we have in common. And maybe there’s only five other people in the world that can have the same type of conversations and understand where we’re coming from, and that we should celebrate our commonality and our friendship and to be able to be there for each other.”

After Perry’s gift, there was a period where the two didn’t have any contact, but they then began seeing each other at various Oscars parties.

“I just went up to her and I was like, ‘Hey, you know, it’s been a long time, and I think we’ve grown up a little bit. And I just wanted to say I’m sorry, and that I’m really here for you, and that I love you and, you know, I hope that we can be friends in the future,’” Perry recalled, adding that the two began texting before Swift invited her over for a baking session, which resulted in the infamous apology cookies that officially announced their renewed friendship to the world.

“I can trust her and she can trust me. And we’ll see each other in the halls of the music industry and not avoid each other and we’ll embrace,” the 34-year-old added. “And I think it’s amazing that we have this opportunity to change, and I just hope that other people can learn from it, too.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Daniele Venturelli