Justin Timberlake Cries Over Emotional Message From Wife Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel’s touching message for Justin Timberlake left him, and fans in tears.

The Sinner alum took to Instagram to celebrate her husband after he wrapped up his Man of the Woods tour on Saturday.

“Hey Tennessee kid. I’m being quiet because you’re in the next room. It’s your last show, it’s the last Man of the Woods show tonight. And I would say that I’m so proud of you but I feel like that’s the understatement of the century and that somehow that I take ownership to what you’ve done this past year and a half,” Biel said as she smiled in an Instagram video shot backstage at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. “I just am in absolute awe of you every night to see you up there in your glory, doing what you’ve been put on this Earth to do.”

“You inspire me, you inspire Silas,” she added, mentioning the couple’s 4-year-old son, as Us Weekly first reported. “You inspire everyone around you — all of your fans, all of your friends and family — to work as hard and as with so much passion as you do. You are truly a sight to behold. I’m so happy that you’re going to get some time off. I’m so happy for you and for us.”

“And I’m also, I’m so sad that I won’t be able to see you up there again for a while,” she said holding back tears. “You make my heart burst with joy and love when I see you doing your thing, baby. I’m your No. 1 fan, I love you.”

Timberlake quickly responded to the emotional video in the comments, section: “I mean… I’m not crying. You’re CRYING! I can’t with this message. I love you so much.”

Some of the couple’s famous friends also responded to Biel’s sweet message. Biel’s former 7th Heaven co-star Beverly Mitchell wrote: “Just the sweetest!!!!”

Angie Harmon also commented: “JESSICA!! This is FANTASTIC & LOVELY!! What a lucky man he is to have you as a/the supportive force behind him, pushing him forward & lifting him up!! #goals lady! Just flat out [GOALS].”

The end of the Man of the Woods tour comes a few months after Timberlake returned to the stage following a short hiatus that interrupted the dates due to health concerns. He was forced to postpone a few stops from the tour in December after suffering bruised vocal chords.

The Man of the Woods tour began soon after the singer headlined the 2018 Super Bowl Halftime Show.