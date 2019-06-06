Joe Jonas Reveals How Sophie Turner Helped Him Reunite the Jonas Brothers

The Jonas Brothers are back and we may have Sophie Turner to thank!

When the band split up almost six years ago, Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas went their separate ways. Joe began his musical journey with his new band DNCE putting out the fan favorite “Cake by the Ocean,” and Nick started his solo career pushing out hits like “Chains” and “Jealous.” While fans were sad to see the band split, it was even more emotional to know they didn’t go out on the best of terms.

“At some point, [the band] got so dysfunctional that we didn’t even let in outside writers,” Joe admitted in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar. “We didn’t have a producer. We didn’t have a table. We were like, ‘We’re good with this.’ Not to speak of memes, but it was like that dog and the burning house: ‘This is fun.’”

When they all threw their jersey’s in, they weren’t sure if that door would ever reopen or not — at that time, it was an impossible thought.

“It was like, ‘F— this. And f— you guys,” Joe added. “I’m going to go figure out what’s next for me and this will never happen again.”

He admitted that while he felt so passionate about the decision he had made and owned his feelings at the time, as time passed, he still couldn’t look back at the popular trio.

“I couldn’t even play one of our songs on stage with DNCE even just to nod to the past,” Joe confessed.

When Joe met the Game of Thrones star in 2016, that all changed. He witnessed how close she was with her family, that it made him think twice about his.

“It encouraged me to see she had such a great relationship with her brothers,’ he said. “That was really a big thing for me to be able to look at, and say, ‘I gotta get my s— together.’”

Fast forward to 2019 and now you have the three handsome brothers back in action and fans could not be happier! Their recent hits like “Sucker” and “Cool” have put them back on the charts and their life since reconciling has been put into a documentary, Chasing Happiness, which is on Amazon worldwide! They’re also set to release their new album Happiness Begins tomorrow!

“It felt like the appetite was out there,” Nick said to the magazine. “That didn’t mean it would be easy. I’ve been saying, over and over, ‘I’m so glad it worked. By no means can we hang out and ride the wave. We’re going to have to keep pushing. But this could have gone terribly wrong. We’re grateful the pieces came together.”

Joe and Tuner recently married in Las Vegas in May but plan on having a much bigger celebration in Europe this summer.

“We had to do a legal marriage before we did a real big one,” Joe said. “It was either the courthouse, or our version, and I preferred our version. Elvis, and Ring Pops.”