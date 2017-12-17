Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard Gross out Fans With PDA

Jill Duggar and her husband Derick Dillard recently shared a public display of affection on Instagram, but not everyone was okay with it.

The Counting On couple shared the below photo of themselves smooching each other under the mistletoe. It was a sweet moment between the two that seemed innocent enough on the surface.

“That time of year when you look for as many opportunities to kiss under the mistletoe,” Derick captioned the photo.

However, some commenters were not fans of the photo. For whatever reason, they didn’t like seeing the married couple share a kiss.

Some users described the post as “gross” and said it “disgusted” them.

“Ew. Get a room, and stop thinking you have to post everything,” one commenter wrote.

Another added, “Ick to the PDA.”

Despite this chorus of detractors, more than 42,000 people liked the photo, so the couple’s PDA wasn’t that big of a deal for the Duggar family’s faithful fans.