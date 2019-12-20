Jessie J Breaks Silence on Instagram After Channing Tatum Split

Jessie J is speaking out following her split from Channing Tatum, promising fans that she is “happy” despite the end of their more than year-long relationship. Just hours after news broke Thursday that the couple had amicably split, the musician returned to Instagram with her first post, officially breaking her silence as she shared a video of herself wearing a metallic leotard, tights, and a white top.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J E S S I E . J (@jessiej) on Dec 19, 2019 at 3:48pm PST

Fans immediately took to the comments section to state their relief that Jessie J seemed to be in good spirits amid the breakup.

“You deserve all the happiness on this earth Jess !!!” wrote one person.

“I’m happy that you’re happy baby,” commented another.

“Glad your happy. Most important is self care,” added a third.

Us Weekly was the first to report on Thursday, Dec. 19 that Jessie J and Tatum had chosen to go their separate ways after having first been linked in October 2018.

“Channing Tatum and Jessie J broke up about a month ago,” the source claimed. “They are still really close and still good friends.”

A separate source told PEOPLE that “there wasn’t any drama” that led to the split and that the couple had “just decided to part ways and are still good friends.”

“Channing and Jessie have different priorities and focuses that don’t really align,” a second source told the outlet. “They had a fun relationship, but it just didn’t’ work out. Channing needs to be in LA a lot so he can spend time with Everly. Jessie prefers England. They are still friendly though.”

Proving that point, Jessie J even commented on one of Tatum’s Instagram post just days before news of their breakup went public and after they had reportedly split.

“It’s happening… we’re comin’ for you Australia,” Tatum captioned a photo of himself surrounded by the cast of male dancers for the upcoming Magic Mike live tour in Australia. “Melbourne, see you in May 2020!”

“I wanted it to cut to you doing Pony by the Sydney Opera House so bad Chan …” the singer wrote in the comments section.

Although first linked in October of 2018, the former couple did not go public with their relationship until March of this year when they were pictured walking hand-in-hand in London. In the months that followed, they were frequently photographed together, gushed about one another on social media, and attended one another’s shows. Just prior to their split, Tatum had reportedly moved to the U.K., where he and Jessie J were said ot be renting a mansion in Suffolk.