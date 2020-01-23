Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Are Reportedly in a ‘Good Place’ Following Hand-Holding Scandal

Following last year’s big hand-holding scandal, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are reportedly in a “good place” now, according to a source. Speaking to ET, the insider explained that after Timberlake was “spotted holding hands with his co-star,” he and his wife, Biel have been spending some much needed quality time together.

“Justin and Jessica love one another very much and weren’t going to let this come between them, more so since Justin told Jessica he didn’t cheat, and she believes him,” the source alleged. “The couple has put everything past them and has moved on.”

The drama surrounding the couple surfaced in November when Timberlake and Alisha Wainwright were pictured holding hands and getting close with each other at a New Orleans bar. The pair have been on location filming the movie Palmer, and then hit a bar in their downtime between shooting.

Timberlake previously took to Instagram to address the controversy and issue an apology. “I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love,” he wrote at the time. “A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior.”

“I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son,” he continued of Silas, the 4-year-old he shares with Biel. “I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that. I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it.”

PEOPLE later reported that an insider close to the A-list couple revealed that Biel has not had any intentions to “break up her family” over the controversial incident.

“Obviously Justin drank too much this time, but Jessica believes he didn’t cheat on her,” the insider stated. “What’s most important to her in life is her family and being the best mom to Silas. She’ll never break up her family over something like this.”

At this time, Biel does not appear to have commented publicly on the incident.

