‘Jersey Shore’ Personality Ronnie Ortiz- Magro ‘Not in Love’ With Ex Sammi Sweetheart

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation last week had many fans theorizing that Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is still holding out for his ex-girlfriend and former cast-mate, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, but a source close to him says it’s simply not true.

Magro and Giancola’s fiery on-again off-again relationship was a through-line for the original run of the Jersey Shore series. The two were together for seven years in total, three of which were captured by reality TV camera crews. The two split up and went their separate ways, and Magro even has a child with another woman now. Giancola declined to return for this year’s reboot season, saying she wanted to avoid “potentially toxic situations.” Many assumed this referred to Magro.

On last week’s episode, Magro shared a heartfelt moment with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, who seemed to think that the tension between him and Giancola wasn’t entirely toxic.

“You f—ing love Sam,” she told him. “Listen, you need to stop. Babe, get over Sam. It’s been f—ing 10 years. Why are we still talking about this?”

“I think I just miss the feeling of like, security,” he answered. “Because that’s what she gave. And that’s so f—ing hard to find. And I feel like that’s why I am the way I am and will continue to be the way I am. … Every man wishes that he can be with the love of his life. Like, being with someone for seven years and then you don’t end up with that person? Yeah, it hurts.”

However, a source told PEOPLE that there’s not much to read into this vulnerable moment.

“He’s not in love with Sam anymore,” they said. “It was a fun topic for the season. I mean, did you not laugh at the Sam doll? Editing just got him every time he spoke about her.”

Magro has plenty of relationship drama to deal with beyond Giancola. The 32-year-old had a very public blow-out fight with his girlfriend, Jen Harley last week, ending in their break-up. The two just welcomed their daughter, Ariana Sky into the world on April 3, but now they’ve called it quits.

Magro posted live coverage of their fight on his Instagram Story, where he asked fans to weigh in. The conflict centered around “sex videos” Harley still had of herself and her ex.

“Note to self, can’t turn a natural born HOE, into a HOUSEWIFE, if you find them in the gutter then leave them in the gutter,” Magro wrote. “Not all people can be saved when they are so far gone. All you can say you did [your] best and keep it moving.”

Harley didn’t hesitate in firing back, writing “Can’t turn a coke head into a father!”