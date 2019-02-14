Jennifer Lopez Dishes on How She and Alex Rodriguez Spent Their First Valentine’s Day

Alex Rodriguez hit it out of the park during his first Valentine’s Day with Jennifer Lopez.

The Second Act star appeared on Wednesday’s episode Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where she opened up about her first Valentine’s Day with the former New York Yankees star, which came just weeks after they started dating and just shortly before they went public with their relationship in March of 2017.

“I remember I was doing my show in Vegas, and I got to Vegas, and I flew in and I was tired and there were all these flowers and chocolates and cake and everything, and I was like, ‘Who sent me all that?’” she recalled.

“I didn’t know who it was kind of, because it was kind of new. But it was really nice because it made me feel like, ‘Oh, he really likes me,’” she explained.

While she noted that they are both “generous gift givers,” she admitted that she had not yet picked out a gift for Rodriguez for this year’s Valentine’s Day.

“I have a couple ideas,” Lopez, who recently announced her It’s My Party tour in honor of her upcoming 50th birthday, said. “I have some work to do in the morning.”

Although the couple is gearing up to spend their third Valentine’s Day together, they recently celebrated another special moment in their relationship: their second anniversary. To honor the milestone, both Lopez and Rodriguez took to social media to pen touching tributes to the other.

“Two years of laughter, two years of fun, two years of adventures, of excitement of growing and learning of true friendship, and so much love!!” the singer wrote. “You make my world a more beautiful safe and stable place… in the midst of our ever-changing, ever-moving life… you make me feel like a teenager starting out all over again.”

“Every time I think I have you pegged, you surprise me in the most wonderful ways reminding me how blessed I am to have found you now in this moment at this time… our time… Te Amo Macho…” she concluded.

In their more than two years of dating, the couple has sparked a number of engagement rumors, and have mostly kept mum on specifics, though they have stated that they’re taking their time when it comes to marriage.

“We’re grown ups and we’re going to take our time and we’re going to do things at our own pace,” Lopez said on Good Morning America last year, after admitting that she’s made “plenty of mistakes” in her past. “And our life right now is incredibly wonderful. Between our kids and our work we’re truly blessed. We don’t need anything more right now.”