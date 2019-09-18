Jennifer Lawrence Sparks Marriage Rumors With New Courthouse Photos

Has Jennifer Lawrence tied the knot with Cooke Maroney after seven months of being engaged? The Mother! actress is sparking serious speculation after being spotted with her art director fiancé at a New York City courthouse together in new photos published by Page Six.

The 29-year-old actress and her 34-year-old beau were reportedly seen in the marriage bureau of the courthouse alongside two security guards, a friend and celebrity photographer Mark Seliger.

The outlet reported that one pedestrian witness tweeted, then deleted, “When you go get your marriage license and Jennifer Lawrence walks by to tie the knot before your eyes. Yeah, kids, City Hall is COOL. The place to go!”

The Oscar-winner and Maroney got engaged in February after first meeting in 2018 following her split from director Darren Aronofsky.

She opened up about the wedding planning in June on the NAKED with Catt Sadler podcast, revealing her famously chill attitude has really been paying off. “I’ve been in a good place,” she said. “I haven’t been neurotic about it. I’m, like, too lazy to be neurotic.”

“I saw a dress I liked, I was like, ‘That’s the dress.’ I saw a venue, I was like, ‘Cool, we got the venue,’” she continued.

As for her immediate connection with Maroney, she recalled, “I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other. We wanted to commit fully and you know, he’s my best friend. I feel very honored to become a Maroney. …I want to legally bind him to me forever and, fortunately, the paperwork exists for such a thing.”

“It’s the greatest,” she added of marriage. “You find your favorite person on the planet, you’re like, ‘You can’t leave.’ So, I wanted to take up on that offer.”

Photo credit: Getty / Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho