Jenna Dewan Tatum Shares Throwback Photo of Pregnant Belly in Swimsuit

#tbt to when I was suuuuper pregnant and actually bought this swimsuit A photo posted by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennaldewan) on May 26, 2016 at 2:46pm PDT

Jenna Dewan-Tatum has shared a throwback Thursday photo of her very pregnant belly in a very colorful swimsuit that she appears to regret, Entertainment Tonight reports.

She captioned the photo, “#tbt to when I was suuuuper pregnant and actually bought this swimsuit.”

Although the star is no longer a fan of the colorful printed suit, we thinks she looks stunning in it!

Dewan-Tatum and her husband Channing Tatum welcomed daughter Everly in June 2013 and have delighted us with their public displays of affection on social media towards each other.