‘Hostel’ Director Eli Roth Files for Divorce

Eli Roth has reportedly filed for divorce from Lorenza Izzo, but the split appears to be amicable.

Both Izzo and Roth posted a message to fans announcing their break-up on social media. It featured a photo of the two together in a dense jungle setting, likely from a movie they worked on together. In addition, The Blast reports that Roth himself filed for divorce on Monday.

"Hi Everyone," the note began. "It is with deep love and respect that we are choosing to separate as a couple. We've had an incredible journey together, we love each other very much, and will remain the best of friends. We are grateful for the six wonderful years together but have decided to go our separate ways to have the most fulfilled, joyous lives we can."

Despite their break-up, Roth and Izzo left little doubt that they will be working together professionally in the future. They also added some levity to their message.

"We wish to continue working together creatively and are ultimately separating so we don't f—ing kill each other. With love, Lorenza and Eli."

The message was posted in Spanish as well, for Izzo's many followers back home in Chile. She and Roth got married in 2014. They had no children together, though they are known to be committed collaborators in their work. They have worked together on movies like The Green Inferno, Knock, Knock and Hemlock Grove.

Roth, 46, has begun to transition out of acting and into producing and even directing. He is known for his prolific work in the horror genre on movies like the Hostel series, Grindhouse and Cabin Fever, though he is perhaps most recognizable as a part of the American group ruthlessly hunting Nazis in Quentin Tarantino's Inglourious Basterds. Roth played Thanks, who appears in some of the movies most iconic shots, including smiling over the mutilated form of a Nazi officer alongside Brad Pitt in the film's final moments.

Meanwhile Izzo, 28, has only begun to scratch the surface of her on screen potential. She transitioned from a burgeoning career as a model into acting, and she shares Roth's penchant for the grizzliest horror movies. She appeared in The Green Inferno and Knock, Knock, both of which Roth directed, as well as Aftershock. Roth moved from Chile to Atlanta, Georgia with her family at the age of 12, but has bounced between North and South America throughout her life.

The couple appeared to follow a growing trend among Hollywood stars who take control of the narrative of their own divorces through social media. Earlier this year, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan used a similar strategy, urging their followers not to get sucked into tabloid speculation and respect their privacy.