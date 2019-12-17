Gwen Stefani Says Blake Shelton ‘Saved My Life’

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton haven’t been shy about professing their love for each other since they first began dating four years ago, and Stefani shared another sweet sentiment about her boyfriend during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“Blake saved my life, everybody knows that,” she said. “We are just having the time of our lives and we never expected that this late in our lives, so we’re just trying to savor every moment together.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Stefani was being asked about her new duet with Shelton, “Nobody But You,” which appears on the country singer’s just-released album, Fully Loaded: God’s Country. The song is a romantic track about making sure your partner knows there’s no one else you’d rather be with, and Stefani told Access Online that she thinks it’s “magical.”

“This is going to be our third song we’ve done together and I can remember just fantasizing about being able to work with Blake, but let alone now to be this far down to have another song, I never dreamed this would happen,” the mom of three shared. “So the song’s magical. And it was just a really funny way that it came about, but it’s going to be out soon, which is really crazy.”

Shelton told Nashville Lifestyles that the song was a perfect fit for him because of the story he shares with Steani.

“The lyrics of that song are so on point, not just for me and Gwen, but I think for a lot of people,” he said. “The song is not a fairytale, but at the same time it’s the most epic, earth-rattling love song I’ve heard in a long time, because the lyrics are so honest and just say it how it is.”

“It fits my story,” he continued. “I was about to go in and record when I decided that it needed Gwen on it — because it is our song. I think it’s magic.”

Along with recording music together, Stefani and Shelton are also co-workers on The Voice, where they are both serving as judges this season.

“Working together again has been really fun,” Stefani told ET. “I love being here and I love being with him.”

Fellow coach John Legend chimed in, “I love them being on the show together. It brings a nice energy to the show… I love the energy with them being on the show together, it kinds of softens Blake a little bit in the right ways.”

Photo Credit: Getty / John Shearer