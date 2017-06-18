Gwen Stefani Calls Blake Shelton Her ‘Summer Love’ in Sweet Lake Picture

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are soaking up the sun.

The couple spent the weekend on the lake and Stefani was clearly enjoying more than the just the sunshine.

“Summer love,” she captioned a selfie of her lounging on a boat while Shelton drove.

#godisgood 🙏🏻 👀👂🏻gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jun 17, 2017 at 6:26pm PDT

The two lovebirds stayed out until the sun went down. Stefani posted another photo from the day, showing Shelton pointing off at the sunset.

“#godisgood,” she wrote in the caption.

