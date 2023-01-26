Gisele Bündchen Spotted Horseback Riding With Rumored New Boyfriend

Gisele Bundchen enjoyed some horseback riding with her handsome new partner. She was spotted riding horses with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente in Costa Rica on Tuesday amid romance rumors surrounding the newly-single star. While on a trip to the country with her children, the supermodel spent quality time with Valente, 34, after the 42-year-old divorced NFL star Tom Brady, 45, in October. People quoted a source that said, "Gisele adores and trusts [Joaquim] and has been spending a lot of time with him," but the two are not in a "traditional dating scenario." The rumors about Bundchen and Valente come after the supermodel finalized her divorce from Brady. Now, an insider has told Daily Mail that Bundchen and Valente "have a deep personal relationship, and he is a teacher to her and the kids. Whether or not it will ever become more than that rests on the table." According to a second source, Bundchen was "happy and doing really well," mainly "focused on her kids, her health and work." Bundchen and Valente first stepped out into the country last month along with her two children with Brady, prompting the romantic speculation.

Despite this, a source close to Bundchen vehemently denied that they were dating, explaining that the date wasn't romantic and Valente was merely a family friend. "He's been her kids' jiu-jitsu teacher for years," the insider said. "There's no truth to the rumors that they're dating." Page Six first reported that Bundchen and Valente were dating, sharing photos of their outing, and describing Valente as her "new man." The two have a long-standing relationship, and last year, they appeared in a Dust Magazine photoshoot alongside Valente's brothers, Pedro and Giu Valente. After weeks of speculation, the NFL star and Brazilian supermodel announced their split on Oct. 28, 2022. According to the New York Post, she filed for divorce because she felt her partner "wasn't as attentive as he should've been." "That's what [Bundchen] wanted: to be heard. And he wasn't hearing her," the insider told the site. While Bundchen was raising his two children, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, the athlete was "busy following his passion."

Additionally, Brady and Bridget Moynahan share a 15-year-old son named Jack. The New England Patriots announced Brady's retirement in January 2022, but he stayed away for just 40 days before returning to the Buccaneers. An individual familiar with Brady told the Daily Mail, "When he's in the middle of a season, [Brady] does what most NFL players do: live, breathe, eat and sleep football," adding, "Tom is more like that than anyone." An additional source argued, "He was always there for her and the kids. Even during football. "He's an anomaly because he's played for so long. Yes, he worked just like any parent worked, but he always spends a great deal of time with his family." According to Page Six, the couple, with a combined net worth of $733 million, settled their divorce quickly thanks to an "ironclad prenup." "They both have their own separate business entities, so the separation of their wealth wasn't that complicated in the end," a source told them. "The only other major factor was dividing up their massive property portfolio." It is expected that they will share custody of their two children.