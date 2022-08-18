'Gilmore Girls' Star Alexis Bledel's Husband Files for Divorce

Gilmore Girls alum Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser are splitting. PEOPLE Magazine reports that Kartheiser filed official divorce paperwork on Aug. 10. Bledel's rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. Neither have commented publicly on the split as of yet, and more than likely will not as they have been notoriously private about their relationship. Shortly after Bledel appeared on Mad Men alongside her soon-to-be former husband, the couple were spotted kissing. They secretly wed in 2014. She appeared in season 5 of the show as his character's mistress Beth Dawes.

Not only have they rarely made public appearances together or spoken about each other in the media, they also do not use social media. There are not personal posts of their relationship online. He spoke about choosing anonymity in an interview with Vulture. "It's something I realized about the most important things in my life," he said in 2014. "If I share them with the world and I open that door to their fuming anger that they need to get out or their adoration that they want to flaunt, it lessens it. It cheapens it; it weakens it. And it's magical, love, and all of that is profoundly spiritual, and it just doesn't feel right."

Bledel and Kartheiser welcomed their first child in 2015. The pregnancy and birth were a secret. Their reps confirmed the baby's arrival to PEOPLE shortly afterward.