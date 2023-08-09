'General Hospital' and 'One Life to Live' Actress Reveals Engagement

Wedding bells are ringing for Kristen Alderson. The One Life to Live and General Hospital actress, 32, is engaged after her actor and comedian boyfriend Taylor Crousore dropped to one knee and popped the question on July 15 after two years of dating. Alderson shared the relationship status update just a few days later, telling her followers, "I've never cried so many happy tears in one night."

Excitedly announcing "we're ENGAGED," Alderson shared a gallery of images from the big moment, which she dubbed her "NEW 'BEST DAY EVER.' According to the actress, the proposal occurred at the very place she and Crousore had their first date. In the post, Alderson sweetly told her fans, "Two years ago on July 18th 2021, Taylor and I met up for the first time ON THIS PIER after falling for each other virtually for a month 1/2 prior." She recalled how they were both "so nervous but SO hopeful that we would be just as big of a match in person" as they were in the hundreds of videos they'd sent back and forth. She added, "lucky for us, after sharing our first kiss on that pier, we knew [we] were a match."

"When I had my first date with [Kristen Alderson] on this pier, from the moment we first sat on that bench and kissed, I knew I was going to ask her to marry me," Crousore shared in his own engagement announcement. "I just figured I'd give it a reasonable 2 years to ask so I didn't sound even crazier after telling you 'I love you' on the first date."

In her own post, Alderson went on to write, "what I didn't know was just how incredible the next two years would be with him." In a sweet message to her fiancé, she said Crousore is "everything I ever dreamed of and more! I feel like I've been with you for a lifetime, & almost can't remember life before you. When I think I can't possibly love you more, I somehow feel giddier EVERY DAY that I have the honor of being yours." She also teased that she would she more details about the proposal, because he created a WHOLE NIGHT! It was PERFECT... The night was filled with surprises, family, friends, romance, & so much LOVE."

The engagement news sparked plenty of congratulatory messages. Alderson's One Life to Live co-star Brittany Underwood commented, "I could not be any freaking happier that my bestie is gonna marry someone who is beyond perfect for her and is going to take care of her in the best way possible...Love you both so much. Cannot wait for this wedding!!!" Maura West of General Hospital added, "Love!!! Congratulations!!"