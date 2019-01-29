‘Flip or Flop’ Star Tarek El Moussa Speaks out on Dating After ‘Tough’ Divorce

Tarek El Moussa is still getting used to single life following his 2016 split from wife Christina El Moussa.

The Flip or Flop star opened up about life after his marriage of seven years came to an end in a recent interview with Life & Style magazine, especially as it related to their two children, 8-year-old Taylor, and 3-year-old Brayden.

“It was an awful process,” El Moussa admitted of the divorce. “[But it also] caused me to be a much better dad. My goal in life is to be the best dad possible because everything I do is going to affect them, and I want them to be awesome.”

The exes have been working on co-parenting since the split, and Tarek told the magazine exactly what keeps their relationship in shape on that front.

“You could hate each other, but you never involve the kids, and you never ever use the kids to hurt the other person,” he explained. “I want my kids to know that me and Mom are OK, we can do things together. I want to do Halloween, Christmas, Thanksgiving together because it’s still my family.”

And while Christina has found love once again with British television personality Ant Anstead, Tarek said he is far from getting back out there himself at this point.

“I can’t even imagine being in a relationship right now,” the HGTV star admitted. “Divorce was tough, and I’m still recovering, you know?”

Meanwhile, Christina and Anstead appear to be head over heels for one another, with the television couple celebrating one year together in October.

“A year ago today [Anstead] called me for the first time and we spoke for 29 mins two days later while he was at Sema he FaceTimed me (I was thinking who FaceTimes) anyways I answered and we spoke for 2.5 hours … two days later we met for the first time and we’ve been inseparable ever since. #FATE,” she wrote on Instagram at the time, telling he beay, “You have showed me what real unconditional love is. You take me for what I am, flawed and a bit crazy, and love all of me just the way I am. You have never once made me feel bad for anything in my past. You put me in my place when I need to be put there. Hold me when I’m having a bad day. I love this life with you. I love our blended family. I can’t wait to see where the next year takes us. I know it’s going to be magical.”

Anstead posted a similarly gushing message: “Happy anniversary to the single most amazing, beautiful, talented, fun, funny lady on the entire planet!” he wrote. “What we have is so RARE! Looking back at this mad and crazy past year…. we’ve lived in four houses, and finally found a home together! We’ve been to London, South Africa, Ireland, Mexico, Hawaii and all over the U.S.! Serious amount of air miles! Your the single best travel buddy EVER! From the flat on the face trip overs in Dallas to the police at Buckingham Palace!”

