‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ Star Brad Garrett Marries Longtime Girlfriend in Secret Wedding

Brad Garrett finally tied the knot with longtime fiancée IsaBeall Quella! The Everybody Loves Raymond star, 61, married Quella, 37, in a private ceremony held in Montecito, California on Nov. 11, the actor’s rep confirmed to PEOPLE Wednesday. “I married the love of my life,” Garrett said, joking, “Her, not so much.”

Quella sported a beautiful gown by designer Reem Acra while her groom Garrett looked dapper in a suit by Di Stefano. The couple first met in 2008 and dated for seven years before Garrett proposed to Quella in December 2015. The two have attempted to tie the knot four separate times since then, but have continued to have their date pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as wildfires and a mudslide that derailed their plans.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The couple now lives in Malibu with their two dogs, Ivy and Chester, who also were involved in the couple’s recent nuptials. Garrett has spoken lovingly about his new bride over the years, penning a sweet birthday tribute to her last year calling Quella “truly the most incredible human I’ve ever met.”

“As not to embarrass you because I know your humility I’ll just say Thank You. For everything. You’re the love of my life even though you’re free to date,” he continued. “Wish I had a time machine. And a new head. More and forever as the authorities allow..” That same year, Garrett celebrated the special women in his life with a post honoring International Women’s Day.

Sharing photos of his beloved as well as his 22-year-old daughter, Hope, the sitcom star wrote, “You are celebrated EVERY DAY. Thank you for making me better; inspiring me and teaching me the power of love. Your kindness, compassion and grace makes this world a beautiful place. With love and endless admiration”

Garrett previously was married to Jill Diven for seven years before they divorced in 2006. The former couple are parents to daughter Hope and 23-year-old son Max. Diven told USA Today at the time of their split, “We both realized we’re best friends, and we’re always going to be best friends. People grow apart. We could do the ‘he said-she said’ thing, but that’s not us,” as per PEOPLE.