‘DWTS’ Pros Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson Share First Wedding Photo

Dancing With the Stars newlyweds Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson are giving a first look at their stunning nuptials.

After tying the knot Saturday, the pro dancers shared an exclusive look at their wedding photos on Instagram, captioning the romantic portrait, “Mr. & Mrs. Chmerkovskiy,” and adding the date of their Terranea Resort wedding in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

In the photo, Johnson looks elegant and modern in a white gown with a sheer, high neck and sleeves, paired with simple updo and glamorous jewelled leaf accent, while Chmerkovskiy kept it simple and classy in a traditional tuxedo.

Mr. & Mrs. Chmerkovskiy 4.13.2019

There were plenty of Dancing With the Stars alum on the guest list for the ceremony, including Adam Rippon, Laurie Hernandez, Ginger Zee, and Normani. Nikki Bella also attended the wedding, accompanied by boyfriend and fellow DWTS pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev.

Other pros that were there to celebrate with the happy couple included Chmerkovisky’s brother Maksim Chmerkovskiy and his wife, Peta Murgatoryd, as well as Emma Slater, Sasha Farber and Witney Carson.

Pro Sharna Burgess didn’t look to be in attendance, but made her well-wishes known on Instagram, commenting on the first photo, “So so beautiful!!!! Congratulations you two stunners.”

Dancing With the Stars pros Lindsay Arnold and Gaby Diaz acted as two of Johnson’s bridesmaids, clad in pale pink dresses, while Rippon, who walked away with the Mirror Ball Trophy in Dancing With the Stars: Athletes alongside Johnson, served as a bridesman in a beige suit.

Chmerkovskiy and Johnson began dating in 2015, and got engaged in June 2018 while in Venice, Italy. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the new husband explained he was sure to ask Johnson’s father for permission to ask for her hand in marriage.

“This was a first time for me and there’s just such beauty in that, you know, in any individuals coming together and doing it in a, I don’t know, traditional way that matters,” he revealed after the engagement. “Everyone does it different and it’s beautiful regardless but the fact that I was able to speak to her dad and ask for his permission, and he gave it, so it was a beautiful thing and I knew how much it meant to her too.”

Johnson agreed with his traditional take on everything: “I was shocked because I’m very traditional and so he knew that talking to my dad was really important and he was very adamant about doing it in person,” she said at the time. “And so the first thing I actually said to him was, ‘Did you ask my dad?’ And he was like, ‘Yes, of course!’”

Congratulations to the happy couple!