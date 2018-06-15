‘DWTS’ Pro Val Chmerkovskiy Opens up About Jenna Johnson Proposal in Italy

Val Chmerkovskiy officially put a ring on it when he proposed to girlfriend Jenna Johnson in Italy, and the pro dancer opened up to PEOPLE about why he decided to pop the question in Venice.

“When I was 17, I visited Venice for the first time and thought it was the most romantic place in the world. I promised myself then that the next time I would come back to Venice was to propose to the woman I’d want to spend the rest of my life with,” Chmerkovskiy shared. “Fifteen years later I kept my word. It was perfect.”

“My life has changed because of [her,]” the former DWTS pro added of Johnson. “And I find myself to be the best version of myself that I’ve ever been. She’s awesome.”

The couple shared their happy news on social media Thursday, both posting a shot of a shocked Johnson accepting Chmerkovskiy’s proposal.

“I knew the moment I met you, you were the man of my dreams and I wanted to be with you forever,” Johnson wrote. “Babychka Мой любовь thank you for making my fairytale come true today! Cannot believe I get to call you my FIANCÉ!!!! #engaged.”

Chmerkovskiy captioned his post, “I can’t wait to make you my wife.”

On Friday, the duo both shared a snap of Johnson smiling and holding out her left hand, displaying her new bling as she sat at a dinner table in front of a gorgeous sunset.

“He put a ring on it,” Johnson wrote, while Chmerkovskiy simply captioned the image, “Fiancée.”

While the couple likely hasn’t even set a wedding date yet, if Chmerkovskiy had his way, kids could be in the cards sooner rather than later, telling PEOPLE in December that he has a bit of baby fever.

“Unfortunately, she doesn’t,” he added of Johnson with a laugh. “No she does, she does. I think she would love to be a mother, but she also has so many incredible things going on in her life and I would feel very selfish to interrupt them for nine months.”

Johnson was recently promoted from the Dancing With the Stars troupe to full-on pro, partnering with Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon during the most recent, all-athletes season of the ABC competition show. The couple took home the Mirrorball Trophy as well, making it likely that Johnson will be sticking around the ballroom for a good while longer.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @dance10jenna