Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Plants Big Kiss on Lauren Hashian as Their Outfits Shimmer on ‘Jumanji’ Red Carpet

On Monday night, the cast of Jumanji: The Next Level stepped out for the film’s premiere, which also served as a date night for Dwayne Johnson and his wife, Lauren Hashian.

The couple coordinated in shimmering outfits on the red carpet, getting into the holiday spirit to fit in with the premiere’s winter theme. Johnson wore a blue brocade suit with gold flowers while Hashian also shined in a metallic red jumpsuit and matching red shoes, and the two even shared a sweet PDA moment as Johnson planted a kiss on his new bride’s cheek.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jumanji: The Next Level is the sequel to 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which was a spinoff of the 1995 film Jumanji. Johnson returns to star in this year’s sequel alongside Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Jack Black.

Johnson and Hashian met in Boston in 2006 while Johnson was filming his movie The Game Plan. They began dating in 2007 and share daughters Jasmine, 3, and Tiana Gia, 1. The couple married in a surprise wedding in Hawaii in August, and Johnson told the Wall Street Journal that they had a “full security detail in case there were helicopters.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock) on Aug 19, 2019 at 3:27am PDT

“There was no press, no paparazzi,” the 47-year-old added. “No one knew. I was shocked but so grateful. My life is so loud and noisy; the fact that it was quiet was a big win.”

The wedding was attended by just a handful of people including the couple’s daughters, Johnson’s mother and Hiram Garcia, Johnson’s producing partner and the brother of Johnson’s ex-wife Dany Garcia.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this month, Johnson offered more details on the private affair, revealing that his and Hashian’s wedding took place at 8 a.m.

“We had an early morning wedding, in Hawaii, on the cliffs there in Kauai and it was very private and it was the best,” he said. “We wanted to have an early morning wedding, that way we said the vows, get it over with. And then by 10, 11 o’clock, we’re hanging, having brunch with the family — and we had it [the wedding] done.”

“Plus, in Hawaii at that time, it’s a beautiful time,” he continued. “With us, and my ancestors watching over us, I mean it was truly a magical, magical time.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jean-Baptiste Lacroix