‘Duck Dynasty’ Daughter Sadie Robertson Reveals Honeymoon Photos With Husband Christian Huff

Sadie Robertson and Christian Huff tied the knot on Nov. 25, and the couple just returned from a beach vacation to celebrate their new life together.

On Monday, Robertson used Instagram to share two photos from her honeymoon in Cabo San Lucas, posting a snap of herself and Huff standing together on the beach in front of a rock formation and a clear blue sky and another of her husband leaning over a tray of chips and tacos.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I might not be able to take the beach with me BUT IM TAKING THE VIEW AYEEEE,” she wrote. “i know it’s only week 1 but marriage is awesome.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sadie Robertson (@legitsadierob) on Dec 2, 2019 at 3:03pm PST

Later that day, the Duck Dynasty star shared a photo of herself enjoying the sun on a balcony alongside a caption expressing her and Huff’s thanks for the support they had received since getting married.

“just want to say, christian and I have been talking so much this week about how cool it is that everyone has celebrated our marriage (in our personal lives and on social media) we’ve smiled at text, talks, gifts, showers, and comments,” she wrote. “We’ve truly been so thankful. It’s brought so much joy and excitement for our life and future together!”

“Our people haven’t been fluffy about the hard parts of marriage, but they’ve been more than supportive and celebratory cheering us on to walk in it!” Robertson continued. “We are so thankful for the examples around us and all the advice! Gods design is awesome and what He does through marriage is something we are so excited to step into. We’ve also been doing a lottt of toast so… cheers to marriage (p.s. I don’t know when the wedding, rehearsal dinner, or honeymoon pics will ever stop – it may be next year lol).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sadie Robertson (@legitsadierob) on Dec 2, 2019 at 6:10pm PST

Huff, 21, and Robertson, 22, married in front of 600 guests at Robertson’s family’s farm in Louisiana. The ceremony took place on the tennis court before the group moved to an outdoor tent for the reception.

“Christian is so kind and so affirming of who I am as a person,” Robertson told PEOPLE. “He makes me a lot stronger. I just feel like equally, we make each other better when we’re together.”

“When somebody makes you better and they’re you’re best friend in the world, you don’t want to spend a day without them. So we’re excited to not have to spend the day without each other,” she continued. “I love his adventurous spirit in life, how much my family loves him, so we’re excited to be able to officially call him family.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Terry Wyatt