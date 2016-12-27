Did Rihanna Unfollow Jennifer Lopez on Instagram Because of Drake?

(Photo: Twitter / @HeyVivala)

Did Rihanna just show her true feelings on Drake and Jennifer Lopez‘s dating rumors?

Many Instagram followers noticed that the “Love On the Brain” singer hit the unfollow button on Jennifer Lopez over the weekend, E! News reports. This caused many to believe Rihanna is angry with Jennifer for romancing her ex-boyfriend.

Drake and Lopez sparked relationship rumors earlier this month when the rapper attended two of her Las Vegas concerts back-to-back. An insider told E! News that the two enjoyed “a super intimate dinner” and left together.

Before this love triangle began, Jennifer and Rihanna had a great friendship.

In March 2015, Jennifer shared her love for Rihanna with E! News. “I’m a huge Rihanna fan…and I feel like she’s such a girl’s girl, which I love, because I’m a girl’s girl and she seems very sweet,” the 47-year-old mother of two told us.

Jennifer and Drake both still follow Rihanna on Instagram even though she unfollowed both of them.

