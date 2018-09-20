Dax Shepard Responds to Criticism About Kristen Bell Smoking Weed Around Him

After Kristen Bell opened up about recreationally smoking marijuana once a week, many wondered if that was the best idea since her husband, Dax Shepard, has been sober for 14 years — but the actor took to Twitter Thursday to set the record straight.

Replying to a tweet from CBS talk show The Talk, Shepard wrote that he doesn’t expect Bell not to engage in drugs or alcohol from time to time.

That would be like a diabetic expecting their partner to never eat dessert. Get real! //t.co/2X6WzhH2cT — dax shepard (@daxshepard) September 19, 2018

“Kristen Bell vapes weed around Dax Shepard, even though he’s sober. If you were sober, would you expect your spouse to be?” the tweet read.

Shepard retweeted it, writing, “That would be like a diabetic expecting their partner to never eat dessert. Get real!”

Many of his followers agreed with his sentiments, replying to the tweet with similar thoughts.

“You could not have captioned this better,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Agreed!” another person said.

On a recent episode of Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, Bell opened up about her recreational drug use, saying she likes to vape weed once a week when her and Shepard’s daughters aren’t around.

“I like my Vape pen quite a bit,” the mom of two said. “Weed rules. Weed is my drug of choice, for sure.”

“I can’t do it around my kids, which is a phenomenal amount of hours each week,” she continued. “Once a week, if I’m just exhausted and we’re about to sit down and watch 60 Minutes, why not?”

She then brought up Shepard, who has been sober for 14 years and who believes that everyone should try ecstasy or mushrooms once — and that he’s even willing to coordinate a group experience for his friends.

“He just feels you shouldn’t leave earth without trying ecstasy or mushrooms,” she said. “He wants to have an ecstasy party with all of our friends. He wants to have everyone get an overnight babysitter that we trust, put all the kids together, then come to our house, check your keys, and then have one of his buddies there and just give everybody really good ecstasy and just have us all braid each other’s hair or something.”

She added that he would love to be the sober companion at the ecstasy party to keep a watchful eye over things, adding that he “lost his privilege” to partake in drugs and alcohol “because he can’t handle it.”

“He doesn’t have a problem with anyone else partaking in anything, provided within reason, that they’re not acting like a complete shmuck,” she said. “He’s fine if people do things. He likes drugs and alcohol. He just is aware that he lost his privilege with them because he can’t handle it. His brain does not have the chemistry to handle it.”

She even went on to say that the party might get a little more passionate, as that is Shepard’s M.O.

“Look, he loves everything to have more passion, so who knows where it will go? Maybe we’ll all hook up.”

Shepard didn’t comment on the hypothetical ecstasy party, which means fans will just have to wait and see if one of them will spill the beans if it ever happens.