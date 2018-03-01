Danica Patrick Steals Smooches From Aaron Rodgers During Mexican Getaway

Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers can’t keep their hands — or lips — off each other. The new couple continues to enjoy their sun-soaked Mexican getaway as they spent another day catching some rays.

Patrick and Rodgers were seen showing some major PDA at a lavish resort in a Mexican town that sits on the beach. The new couple showered each other with affection as they cuddled outside on lounge chairs during their recent trip.

Wrapped in each other’s arms, the two gave each other kisses and even high-fives as they scrolled through the NFL star’s phone.

Patrick, 35, showed off her toned body in a tiny purple bikini while Rodgers, 34, kept it casual in a gray T-shirt and shorts before ditching his top.

Patrick and Rodgers have been dating for about two months now, with Patrick previously confirming, “Yes, Aaron and I are dating.“

She also revealed that the two of them met in 2012 at the ESPY Awards. “I told him a long time ago I’d always root for him as a player,” Patrick stated. “Now I am probably going to cheer for the whole team… Take out the word ‘probably.’ Now I’m going to cheer for the whole team.”

Interestingly, Rodgers has been playing a lot more coy about the relationship. At a recent NFL event, he was asked by reporters where Patrick was, to which he very bluntly replied, “She’s not here.”

According to the New York Post, a source close to the couple revealed that Patrick has visited Rodgers in Wisconsin a couple of times in a few weeks, and that Rodgers flew her and her parents to Arizona for a visit, as well.

While there’s no official word on how Patrick’s family gets along with Rodgers, fans speculate that Patrick’s father’s recent comment on a NASCAR post could have been a shot at the football player.

T.J. Patrick recently commented, “No kneeling in NASCAR!! Hand in heart!!” on a Facebook post about the Daytona 500.

Rodgers, on the other hand, has vocally supported the kneeling protest and encouraged players to lock arms in solidarity, as reported by the Post.

Regardless of whether or not Rodgers and Patrick’s father may have differing social/political points of view, that doesn’t seem to be stopping the couple from heating up.

The couple have been practically inseparable during their offseasons, with Patrick having recently raced in the Daytona 500, the final NASCAR race of her career. Unfortunately it was a bittersweet ending to her NASCAR career, as Patrick crashed during Stage 2 of the race, leaving her unable to complete the race.

“I am proud — we raced the whole race other than a little bit at the end of that first stage,” she said to Yahoo Sports. “Other than that, we raced it and the car was competitive. That is all you can do. That is the gamble at Daytona. It can go so well; and it can go so awful… I’m just sad that it ended that way.”

“I’m grateful for everything,” Patrick added. “Thank you to all the fans. Still have one more (race). It is not a stock car (race), but still have one more.”