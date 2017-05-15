Chrissy Teigen Gets a Henna Tattoo With a Stranger After John Legend Dances With Fan

Chrissy Teigen gets a tramp stamp for revenge after John Legend dances with a fan: See the pics! https://t.co/0FyO97PKjy pic.twitter.com/TKwTTdFeqM — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) May 14, 2017

It’s payback time!

Chrissy Teigen wanted to get revenge on her husband John Legend after he danced with a female fan during his recent concert in Miami. The 31-year-old took a hilarious approach to her payback and actually got matching lower back henna tattoos with a stranger.

“I’m Chrissy Teigen, and you guys get to pick your ultimate henna on my lower back,” Teigen said in a Snapchat video while holding her 1-year-old daughter Luna.

The Lip Sync Battle co-host recruited stranger Eddie to join her on the tattoo adventure.

(Photo: Snapchat / Chrissy Teigen)

“John got to dance with a woman at his concert, so Chrissy gets to take one man and hold hands with him,” Teigen’s pal said of nabbing the stranger. “John, don’t be jealous!”

The Sports Illustrated model was seen walking hand-in-hand with Eddie toward the tattoo shop. Then, she sat down on a stool, pant-less in nude undies, to get her temporary tattoo.

(Photo: Snapchat / Chrissy Teigen)

She snapped a photo of the finished products on both her and her new buddy. They modeled their henna back tattoos that simply read, “It’s a prank bruh.”

(Photo: Snapchat / Chrissy Teigen)

Teigen and Luna have joined Legend on his Darkness and Light Tour and recently took a family trip to the Miami Seaquarium.

