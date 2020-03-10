Chris Rock Splits From Longtime Girlfriend Megalyn Echikunwoke

Chris Rock quietly split from his girlfriend of four years, actress Megalyn Echikunwoke, months ago, according to a new report from Page Six. Multiple sources told the outlet that the comedian and CSI: Miami actress split prior to his performance at the 92nd Academy Awards in February.

One source told the outlet that Rock wasn’t ready to settle down with Echikunwoke after a turbulent divorce from his wife of 18 years, Malaak Compton-Rock, was finalized in 2016.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Neither Rock nor Echikunwoke have yet to address the alleged split, but Rock did address his reticence to get married again in a 2018 Rolling Stone profile, during which he joked, “Would I ever get married again? Not if it would cure AIDS.”

“Getting divorced, you have to f—ing start over,” he added. “You get to reset. It’s not a breakdown, but something in your life broke down.”

Admitting that the divorce was his fault, having cheated on Compton-Rock with three women, Rock told the magazine, “It was my fault, I was a piece of s—.”

“Was it my fault?” he immediately questioned, pausing before answering quietly, “Who the f— knows.”

Rock also admitted he thought he could get away with infidelity as the famous name in the household, but had that belief quickly shut down.

“That’s bulls—,” he said of his former thinking. “That actually goes the other way. My faults are magnified. Your significant other, if they really love you, has a high opinion of you. And you let them down.”

Rock did allude to his relationship with Echikunwoke during the profile as well, saying of their relationship, “Actually I’m dating a girl now. She’s got her own dough, it’s amazing.”

The custody battle over Rock’s two daughers with Compton-Rock, 17-year-old Lola and 15-year-old Zahra, was particularly difficult for the comedian, but he added to the magazine he was trying to tone down his anger when talking about the whole divorce.

“I asked myself, ‘Do I want to be angry for a year?’ It’s not a cool place to be. It’s not healthy,” he said, adding it isn’t fair for him to bash his ex with such a public platform. “I have a mic, she doesn’t. God forbid people are bugging her in the supermarket. That’s not cool. I’m going to have to see her at weddings and graduations.”

Photo credit: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images