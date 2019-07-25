Chris Pratt Recalls Meeting Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger: ‘It Was a Lot of Kismet’

Chris Pratt is setting the record straight on how exactly he and his new wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger met and admitting, it was a lot more to do with destiny than anything else.

“We met at church!” Pratt told Extra. “There’s a lot of kismet… a lot of connections, but that is where we met.”

The two recently tied the knot in June during an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California. Pratt was at Hollywood Studios for the opening of the Jurassic World — the ride — joking that his age may have played a role of him feeling a little woozy after riding.

“From the moment I was tall enough to ride the rides, I’ve been riding the rides,” he said. “Now, I’m starting to get a little woozy on the rides. I think my age is starting to come into play… I’m like, ‘I’ve got this… uhhh, no’. Like, I’m at that age now where I do the ride and I need about 20 minutes. Things are just falling apart.”

His co-star, Bryce Dallas Howard, was there as well and he warned her about the new and improved ride saying, “Yeah, you’re going to get wet.”

The amusement park just underwent major reconstruction in September 2018, so Pratt and Howard were there to help officially re-open the theme park!

“We obviously had to have Blue,” Tim Runco, Universal Studio Hollywood’s vice president for entertainment, told USA Today. “Blue is the dinosaur. Now people can meet her, carefully.”

The updated ride feels life-like to those who experience the attraction because of the velociraptors, mosasaurus’, and triceratops. Pratt was able to reunite with Blue as well, which fans loved.

The ride also features another iconic dinosaur from the movie: the aquatic Mosasaurus. Riders can navigate around the lively forest once on board the raft. Pratt clearly had a blast and proved to everyone he’s still able to tame Blue. He also revealed while he was off having fun with dinosaurs, his wife and son Jack were at home making tie-dye shirts.

“Katherine is at home right now, and she and Jack are tie-dying shirts, he said. “Maybe they will make me one. I hope so.”

The two, who celebrated their union with a beautiful wedding this past summer had a romantic ceremony in front of family and friends, with sources close to the two sharing details of the stunning event.

“The venue is beautiful,” one source said. “Lots of flowers and greenery everywhere. It’s a very romantic setting for a wedding. The whole family took wedding photos, including her parents Maria [Shriver] and Arnold [Schwarzenegger]. Everyone just looked so happy.”

Their reception featured a live band along with a “very vibrant menu” for the food.

“They are using only local food. It’s a lot of fresh vegetables. They didn’t want the menu to be too heavy, or rich. It’s more of a light summer menu,” the source added. “For dessert, there are lighter options as well like raspberries, blueberries and red currant.”