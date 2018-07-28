Chip and Joanna Gaines Release Safety Video Following $40,000 EPA Violation

Chip Gaines stars in a new video about lead paint safety, shortly after he and Joanna were hit with a massive fine for violating protocol.

The former stars of HGTV’s Fixer Upper were charged $40,000 back in June by the Environmental Protection Agency. According to a report by Fox News, the couple’s company, Magnolia Homes, faced accusations of breaking lead paint removal protocol at 33 properties they had worked on.

While they are no longer on TV, the Gaines are apparently trying to make amends for the blunder with a six-minute video on lead paint safety posted to their Magnolia Blog.

“Listen, let me give you some advice. If you’re ever considering renovating a pre-1978 home, hire someone to do it for you, because federal rules require them to be certified and trained to do it safely, to make sure the renovation activates don’t spread lead dust,” Chip explained. “There are additional state and local rules renovators have to follow to in some parts of the country to properly handle lead in renovations. If you hire someone to renovate your pre-1978 home, make sure you check to see that they’re lead-safe certified.”

Gaines broke down the rules thoroughly, stressing that homeowners are free to work on their properties without a certification, as long as they understand and follow the correct procedures.

“You don’t have to be lead-safe certified if you do it yourself. The rules do not apply to DIYers,” he said. “However, it’s a very good idea for you to understand the rules to protect yourself and your family.”

While he did not discourage people from working on their own homes, Gaines did film a tour of the property they were working on, showing how serious all of his precautions were, He wore gloves and a dust mask in the full-length clip as he rubbed a standard lead test on an old door frame. Once the test came up positive, Gaines kicked it into high gear.

“While it’s not required by the lead paint rules, I like to wear a protective suit to be extra cautious,” he said, pulling on tyvek coveralls and a a full-face mask. “You don’t want to take any of this lead dust home to the family.”

Gains also sealed all of the windows, doors, floors and vents with tarps and tape to make sure the dust would not escape once it became airborne.

The Gaines family has ended their five-season run on HGTV to focus on their business, as well as their growing brood. The couple just welcomed their fifth child earlier this summer.