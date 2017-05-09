Chip and Joanna Gaines Share Their Valentine’s Day Tradition and It’s Just as Cute as You’d Think

Chip And Joanna Gaines Have The Sweetest Valentine’s Day Tradition https://t.co/kFZYvwOMn2 pic.twitter.com/gG9M9ROF73 — Delish.com (@DelishDotCom) May 9, 2017

Chip and Joanna Gaines are basically couple goals, and the pair proved it yet again when they shared one of their Valentine’s Day traditions with Traditional Home.

Joanna revealed that she and her husband try to have a date night once a week, and because of this, they don’t feel like they need to keep major holidays to themselves. Instead, they make them a family affair.

“We set the table fancy, we all get dressed up, and we serve a big, beautiful candlelight dinner,” she dished. “It’s our kids’ favorite too.”

The couple shares four kids — Drake, Ella, Emmie, and Duke, and their parents always make sure to include them in the fun.

“I’ll never forget one year we served lobster, and Chip chased all the kids around the house with a lobster,” Joanna shared. “It was hilarious!”

