Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer Revealed a Sonogram Photo of Baby

Chelsea Houska just shared a sweet sonogram on her instagram of her new baby!

That FACE😍😍😍 does baby look like mommy or daddy?! A photo posted by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on Oct 8, 2016 at 2:31pm PDT

Houska and her husband Cole DeBoer are expecting their first child together, and could not be more excited. Both mom-and-dad-to-be each have a child from previous relationships.

“We are beyond excited for this journey and can’t wait to share it with you all! Big sister Aubree is also extremely excited, and it’s no secret that she is hoping for a girl haha.” Houska shared on Instagram.

DeBoer adds, “I’m a proud dad of one already, so adding another to the family is just amazing.”

💘 A photo posted by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on Oct 9, 2016 at 4:15pm PDT

DeBoer, a fitness finatic, and Houska, Teen Mom 2 star, announced their little one last July. The couple met at a gas station and started dating in August of 2014, got engaged in November of 2015, and tied the knot just a few weeks ago on October 1st.

Houska posted the photo on instagram asking her followers to let her know who they see more, mom or dad.

What do you think?