Chad Michael Murray Reveals Gender of Baby-to-be

(Photo: Twitter / @enews)

Chad Michael Murray and his wife, Sarah Roemer, have a baby girl on the way!

The actor’s rep confirmed that the couple will be welcoming their second child and first daughter, Us Weekly reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The parents share an 18-month-old son, whose name they have not yet revealed.

The extremely private 35-year-old One Tree Hill star revealed in 2015 that he had married his Chosen costar and was expecting their first child. Despite a lot of speculation, they did not confirm Roemer’s second pregnancy until this month.

“Having a family just changes your perspective on everything,” Murray gushed about fatherhood. “I mean, it’s a world changer. … For me, it was the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me.”