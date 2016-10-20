Carrie Underwood Talks Next Album, More Kids, and Future Plans

It sounds like exciting things are on the horizon for Carrie Underwood!

The seven time grammy award winner is thinking about more kids, her next album, and her husband’s life after hockey, ET Online reports.

Carrie was recently honored at the CMT Artists of the Year in Nashville, Tennessee, yet another prestigious award she can add to her name.

The singer spoke about her years highlights and said, “The [Storyteller Tour] has been absolutely amazing. Isaiah’s been there the whole way so [my professional life and personal life are] all colliding. Every day he does something new, so every day is wonderful with him.”

Isaiah, Underwood and husband Mike Fisher’s almost two-year-old son, might be turning into a big brother as the couple are thinking about growing their family,

“It’s all on God’s timing and we just kind of realize we’re not in control and just take things as they come,” she said.

As for new music?

“I haven’t started writing or anything for it, but I would imagine as soon as the tour wraps up, that will be the next thing on my mind.”

How I ended up snagging this handsome hunk, I’ll never know, but I thank God that I did! I don’t know what I’d do without him! 😘 A photo posted by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Oct 19, 2016 at 8:36pm PDT

Fisher has had a long and successful NHL career and the 36-year-old is thinking about retirement. Underwood says this about a second career for her husband, “He’s such a busy guy. He’s on [so many] different boards of charities and stuff like that. He’s all about giving back and being involved and helping people. I think that will be his ‘second career,’ if you will.”