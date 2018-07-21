Bristol Palin is expecting her third child! https://t.co/zbdN37sGuR pic.twitter.com/nsA1GT8Sny — E! News Video (@ENewsVideo) December 9, 2016

Bristol Palin received a gift a little early this Christmas.

The mother of two just announced she is expecting her third child with husband, Dakota Meyer.

“We are so excited to announce that our family is expanding!” the couple told ET. “God has blessed us so much; we are thankful for His grace and new beginnings. A springtime baby in the Meyer home and we can’t wait!”

The couple got married back in June of this year and welcomed their daughter, Sailor Grace nearly a month ago. The new baby will also have big brother, Tripp, who Palin shares with her ex, Levi Johnston. T

Pailin and Meyer have made headlines in the past when they got engaged in 2015 and then called off their engagement two months later.

Obviously, it seems to be going well for the happy couple, congrats Bristol and Dakota!