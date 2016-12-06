Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Reach Temporary Custody Agreement

(Photo: Getty / Steve Granitz)

According to E! News, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have reached a temporary custody agreement.

Court documents reveal that the former couple’s six children will stay in Jolie’s custody with Pitt continuing to have “therapeutic visitation” with his children. He will also attend weekly individual therapy sessions, group therapy sessions, and submit to random drug testing.

Their six children also will continue their individual counseling.

The agreement comes after the FBI officially closed the investigation into Pitt’s actions on a private plane.

“In response to allegations made following a flight within the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States which landed in Los Angeles carrying Mr. Brad Pitt and his children, the FBI has conducted a review of the circumstances and will not pursue further investigation. No charges have been filed in this matter,” the statement read.