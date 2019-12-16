Blake Shelton Says God ‘Had a Hand’ in His Relationship With Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been dating for around four years now, connecting on the set of The Voice as each was going through a high-profile divorce — Shelton from Miranda Lambert and Stefani from Gavin Rossdale. The two have spoken multiple times about how they were able to lean on each other for support during the difficult time, and Shelton opened up about the start of their relationship again during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“By the second time she came around, both of our lives had basically fallen completely apart,” the “God’s Country” singer said. “And little did we know it happened to both of us at the same time and we bonded over that. So somewhere in that time of darkness it ended up being the greatest moment of my life. It’s amazing, it truly is.”

Shelton and Stefani originally met on set of The Voice in 2014 before they each got divorced. Stefani returned to coach another season on the show, and that’s when the two ultimately fell for each other.

“Both of us know that the timing, and the way she and I met and came together, it just felt like home, that’s not an accident,” Shelton explained, adding that “it didn’t take long” for him to know Stefani was the one. “I think that the way that she and I were able to save each other’s lives and get ourselves through that time it was evidence to us that God had a hand in it.”

The Oklahoma native expressed a similar sentiment to The Tennessean, telling the publication that his girlfriend encouraged him to return to church, which led to him realizing it was time to “turn a page” in regards to his own beliefs.

“I believe in God now more than I ever have in my life,” Shelton said. “The biggest part of that is just how [Stefani] came into my life and now our relationship. It’s just too weird. If you take God out of it, it doesn’t make sense. If you put God into it, everything that’s happened with us makes sense.”

Stefani and Shelton have been followed by marriage rumors even more than normal in recent weeks, which Shelton laughed off.

“I love the rumors. Those rumors are great,” he told ET. “Anybody that thinks I am married to Gwen already, I love it. My God, who wouldn’t want to be married to Gwen Stefani?”

Photo Credit: Getty / Gabe Ginsberg