Bill Cosby Reportedly Flips After Wife Pulls Money From His Secret Account

Bill Cosby’s wife Camille reportedly tried to take money out of the disgraced comedian’s bank account, but when he heard about it, he ordered his bank to make it so no one could withdraw money from it.

A source told Radar Online that Camille, 74, cashed a check for $100,000 without a problem. She then tried to cash another one for a “crazy amount,” but was told the bank needed Cosby’s approval first. After Cosby, 81, heard about this himself, he asked the account to be frozen.

“The bank went through his assistants who patched Mr. Cosby in with them. He told the bank to freeze the primary account,” the insider said.

Camille reportedly needed the money to “support family and staff,” with the source adding that Cosby’s The Cosby Show royalties “go to a separate account.”

The source said the couple, who have been married for more than 50 years, have a shared account, but Cosby has another account with about $120 million in it.

Back in June, Radar reported that Camille was filing for divorce after Cosby was convicted for sexual assault in April. These reports were later denied, but Camille was noticeably absent at Cosby’s sentencing hearing late last month.

In April, Cosby was convicted of three counts of aggravated indecent assault against Andrea Constand, a former Temple University staffer. He was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison, and his attorneys plan to appeal. On Monday, they demanded a new trial or a reduction of Cosby’s sentence, claiming that Judge Steven O’Neill should have recused himself. They also accused him of not taking into account Cosby’s age and his failing eyesight.

On Tuesday, USA Today reported that O’Neill ordered prosecutors to respond to the attorneys’ motion within 10 days.

After Cosby was sentenced, his attorney, Andrew Wyatt, compared Cosby to Jesus Christ and called the trial “the most racist and sexist trial in the history of the United States.”

“They persecuted Jesus and look what happened,” Wyatt said. “Not saying Mr. Cosby is Jesus, but we know what this country has done to black men for centuries. So, Mr. Cosby’s doing fine, he’s holding up well and everybody who wants to say anything negative, you’re a joke as well.”

Although more than 60 women have accused Cosby of sexual assault or misconduct, this is the first time he was charged with sexual assault.

“Bill Cosby took my beautiful, healthy young spirit and crushed it. He robbed me of my health and vitality, my open nature, and my trust in myself and others,” Constand wrote in a letter released last month. “We may never know the full extend of his double life as a sexual predator but his decades-long reign of terror as a serial rapist is over.”

Photo credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage/Getty Images