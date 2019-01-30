‘Bachelor’ Alum Vanessa Grimaldi Makes It Official With New Boyfriend

Vanessa Grimaldi made it official via social media that she's in a new relationship with Canadian businessman, Josh Wolf.

The two ventured off to Boca Raton, Florida for vacation, then shared a sweet post on Instagram and titled her cute photo, "#mcm."

Just five days prior to their vacation post, Grimaldi told Us Weekly that she is "dating someone" and her new relationship is "very exciting." Although it was kept a secret from the public as to who the mystery man was, she considered them exclusive according to an interview a source did with Entertainment Tonight.

"They've been exclusively dating for a few months," the source said. "[They met] when Vanessa was home in Montreal visiting a few months ago. She's so incredibly happy."

The source also added that the two were set up by one of her close friends, who also acts as her publicist.

"Their personalities are very similar," the source continued. "They're both outgoing, fun, and goofy. He really makes her a better version of herself."

"They're the perfect match for each other because they have very similar values. They both come from close-knit families and they're both very philanthropic. They've met each other's families and enjoy spending time with them often," the source concluded.

Wolf is is the director of outreach and programming in the Quebec and Atlantic Canadian region for the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs.

The special education teacher first got engaged to Nick Viall during Season 21 of The Bachelor but only lasted five months after the finale aired.

"It's with a great amount of heartbreak for the both [of] us as we have decided to end our engagement," the two said in a joint statement. "We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairytale ending we hoped for. We will continued to be there for each other no matter what. This hasn't been an easy decision, however, as we part ways, we do so with lots of love and admiration for each other."

After Viall announced he was dating again, he still showed sympathy for their relationship and all they had been through together.

"We gave this relationship out all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairytale ending we hoped for," he said.

"It was unfortunate, but we wish each other the best. I certainly wish her the best. Obviously we're there for each other if need be, but she has her thing going on and I have mine," he added. "I think we're both thankful that we still have very positive thoughts and feelings for each other."

The Bachelor airs Monday's at 8 P.M. ET on ABC.