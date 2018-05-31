Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Make Relationship Instagram Official

Ariana Grande was recently rumored to be dating Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson, and the two seemed to make their relationship Instagram official with a new post on Davidson’s account on Wednesday.

The snap sees the two posing side by side in Harry Potter robes, with Davidson holding a wine glass and Grande’s signature high ponytail in a long braid.

“the chamber of secrets has been opened …,” the SNL star wrote, referring to the second book in the J.K. Rowling-penned series.

In a photo posted to her own Instagram account, Grande wore a sweatshirt that read “Slytherin,” with the singer identifying herself as a member of the controversial wizarding house.

Davidson was also sporting a similar sweatshirt in his photo with Grande, though his declared that he was a Gryffindor.

The pair also did a bit of flirting in the comments section, with Grande commenting on the post of the pair and writing, “u tryna slytherin (i’m deleting my account now).” She also left a second comment consisting of the hiding monkey and blushing smiley face emojis.

They had previously teased their relationship with another pair of comments, left on a photo of Grande and friend Kid Orange.

“Love this caption,” Davidson wrote. “Caption queen.”

Grande responded, “King of loving my captions.”

Davidson has also appeared in several of Grande’s Instagram stories over the past few days, including a shot of the singer watching him on stage and another of Davidson backstage at one of Grande’s rehearsals.

The 24-year-old’s relationship with Davidson comes on the heels of her breakup with Mac Miller, with some fans questioning the two’s split on social media.

Never one to let something important go unchecked, Grande shut one fan down after they insinuated that Miller’s recent DUI was a result of his split with the star.

“How absurd that you minimize female self-respect and self-worth by saying someone should stay in a toxic relationship because he wrote an album about them, which [by the way] isn’t the case (just ‘Cinderalla’ is [about] me,” she wrote in a note on Twitter.

“I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be,” Grande continued. “I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming / blaming women for a man’s inability to keep his shit together is a very major problem. Let’s please stop doing that. Of course I didn’t share about how hard or scary it was while it was happening but it was. I will continue to pray from the bottom of my heart that he figures it all out and that any other woman in this position does as well.”

Photo Credit: Sky Cinema / Shutterstock.com