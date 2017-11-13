Amy Schumer Dating Celebrity Chef

Comedian Amy Schumer is dating celebrity chef Chris Fischer.

The new couple were seen together in New York City on Nov. 7, Us Weekly confirmed. They dined together at Cafe Altro Paradiso, Page Six reported.

The 36-year-old Schumer wore a shirt with a red and black pattern, with black pants and dark shoes. The 37-year-old Fischer wore a black T-shirt for the casual dinner.

Schumer’s previous boyfriend was furniture designer Ben Hanisch. The couple split in May after dating for over a year.

“Amy and Ben have ended their relationship after thoughtful consideration and remain friends,” a representative for Schumer said at the time.

Schumer is best known for her Comedy Central series Inside Amy Schumer. She earned a Golden Globe nomination for 2015’s Trainwreck, which she also wrote. This year, she starred in Snatched with Goldie Hawn and Thank You For Your Service. She is also starring in Meteor Shower on Broadway.

As for Fischer, he’s the author of The Beetlebung Farm Cookbook: A Year of Cooking on Martha’s Vineyard with Catherine Young. He is also reportedly the brother of Schumer’s assistant.

Fischer’s book is named after his Beetlebung Farm on Martha’s Vineyard. He spent most of his childhood at the farm, which was previously owned by his grandfather, according to a Nourished Life profile of Fischer. He says that lunch and dinner should be about more than just food.

“If you can bring together a dynamic group to the table it adds so much more to the meal than you would otherwise,” Fischer said. “I realize how important the food is and knowing where your food is coming from to a meal, but the conviviality that you create adds to it tenfold.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jackson Lee