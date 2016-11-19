Amy Schumer Gushes About Boyfriend Ben Hanisch on Their First Anniversary

A year ago I met the love of my life. We both weren’t looking for a relationship at the time, but something felt right from the very first night we met. We ended up spending 6 days in a row together. This pic was taken in New Orleans and was the night I knew I wanted to spend my life with her. A photo posted by benhanisch (@benhanisch) on Nov 19, 2016 at 9:02am PST

Amy Schumer and Ben Hanisch are stupid cute.

The couple just celebrated their first anniversary together and both took to Instagram to tell the world how great the other is.

Schumer posted a photo of her guy eating a burger and opted to share her feelings in a hilarious caption reading, A year ago today I met the love of my life. Happy anniversary f—face. #Iwantoseeotherpeople.“

A year ago today I met the love of my life. Happy anniversary fuckface. #Iwantoseeotherpeople. A photo posted by @amyschumer on Nov 19, 2016 at 8:09am PST

Hanisch posted a super cure black and white photo from early in their relationship and said, “A year ago I met the love of my life. We both weren’t looking for a relationship at the time, but something felt right from the very first night we met. We ended up spending 6 days in a row together. This pic was taken in New Orleans and was the night I knew I wanted to spend my life with her.”

The super-duo has expressed all the gushy love before, and Schumer talks about Hanisch in her book saying, “We smiled at each other and in that moment, everything felt right.”

The comedian also mentioned her furniture-designer boo in an interview with PEOPLE saying, “Things were just really easy with him. There were no games, no waiting three days. It was clear and easy. He was so sweet. He didn’t know who I was. He’d heard my name.”

Basically what we’re trying to say is… #goals

